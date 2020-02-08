Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY MCKENNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY MAY MCKENNY

Add a Memory
SHIRLEY MAY MCKENNY Notice
MCKENNY SHIRLEY MAY Passesd away peacefully on

3rd February 2020

Late of Hamilton

Aged 74 Years



Dearly loved wife of Trevor (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Jason and Jodie. Loving nanna cuppa tea to Tahlia and Danica. Loved member of the McKenny and Ball families.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of SHIRLEY'S Life on MONDAY, 10th February 2020 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -