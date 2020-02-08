|
|
MCKENNY SHIRLEY MAY Passesd away peacefully on
3rd February 2020
Late of Hamilton
Aged 74 Years
Dearly loved wife of Trevor (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Jason and Jodie. Loving nanna cuppa tea to Tahlia and Danica. Loved member of the McKenny and Ball families.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of SHIRLEY'S Life on MONDAY, 10th February 2020 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020