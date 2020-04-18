|
|
NOBLE Shirley Evelyn Late of Maroba
Formerly Cardiff
Passed peacefully
15th April 2020
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved wife of Frank (dec'd). A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rob and Veronica, Graham and Ann, Francy and Steve, Phill and Jenny. A cherished Nanna to her 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Please be advised that Shirley's service has taken place privately due to current restrictions, and to ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020