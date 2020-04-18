Home
More Obituaries for Shirley NOBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Evelyn NOBLE


1924 - 2020
Shirley Evelyn NOBLE Notice
NOBLE Shirley Evelyn Late of Maroba

Formerly Cardiff

Passed peacefully

15th April 2020

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved wife of Frank (dec'd). A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rob and Veronica, Graham and Ann, Francy and Steve, Phill and Jenny. A cherished Nanna to her 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



Please be advised that Shirley's service has taken place privately due to current restrictions, and to ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
