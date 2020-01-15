Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Shirley Dawn BREACH Notice
BREACH Shirley Dawn Late of Edgeworth

Formerly Blacksmiths

Passed peacefully

12th January 2020

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved wife of Leonard (dec'd). Loved mother and mother in law of Lorraine and Allan, Gayle (dec'd) and Adam. Adored Nana of Jake and Samuel. Loved sister of Eric (dec'd), Grace and Kevin. Loved Aunt.



The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St Wallsend on Thursday 16th January 2020. Service commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
