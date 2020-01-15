|
|
BREACH Shirley Dawn Late of Edgeworth
Formerly Blacksmiths
Passed peacefully
12th January 2020
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved wife of Leonard (dec'd). Loved mother and mother in law of Lorraine and Allan, Gayle (dec'd) and Adam. Adored Nana of Jake and Samuel. Loved sister of Eric (dec'd), Grace and Kevin. Loved Aunt.
The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St Wallsend on Thursday 16th January 2020. Service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020