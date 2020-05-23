|
|
TULIP nee' Shelton Shirley Dawn Late of Gillieston Heights Formerly of Dungog Passed away with her loving family by her side 18 th May 2020 Aged 87 years Beloved wife of Colin. Much Loved mother & mother-in-law of Diane & James, Peter & Narelle, Jennifer & Stephen. Loving grandmother to Erica, Kate, Tara, Dayle & Bryce. Dear great grandmother to Nate, Savannah, Jackson, Eva & Harry. Loving sister, sister-in-law & aunt of the Shelton & Tulip Families. The Family & Friends of Shirley are advised that her Funeral has taken place privately in accordance with her wishes. 'A beautiful Lady Who will be Sadly Missed' J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020