Home
Services
J G & E D Hawley
116 Dowling Street
Dungog, New South Wales 2420
4992 1572
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley DAWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley DAWN

Add a Memory
Shirley DAWN Notice
TULIP nee' Shelton Shirley Dawn Late of Gillieston Heights Formerly of Dungog Passed away with her loving family by her side 18 th May 2020 Aged 87 years Beloved wife of Colin. Much Loved mother & mother-in-law of Diane & James, Peter & Narelle, Jennifer & Stephen. Loving grandmother to Erica, Kate, Tara, Dayle & Bryce. Dear great grandmother to Nate, Savannah, Jackson, Eva & Harry. Loving sister, sister-in-law & aunt of the Shelton & Tulip Families. The Family & Friends of Shirley are advised that her Funeral has taken place privately in accordance with her wishes. 'A beautiful Lady Who will be Sadly Missed' J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -