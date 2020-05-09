|
|
BASTIAN Shirley Crofton Late of Tinonee
Gardens, Waratah
Formerly of
Newcastle and
Nelson Bay
Passed away
2 May 2020
In her 102nd year
Beloved wife of Charles (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Allan Morris, Bruce and Carol Bastian, Jennifer Bright. Loving grandmother of Julia Morris, James Morris and Amy Reeves, Benjamin and Sally Bastian, Matthew and Rachel Bastian, Fiona Bastian and Sam Cardwell, Sophia and Damien McIntosh, great-grandmother to Mollie, Sophie, Annika, Max, 'Huey' and Hamish.
Family and Friends are advised that a Private Service has been held.
'A long life well lived, you live on in our hearts, Sleep well '
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020