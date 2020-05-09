Home
Shirley Crofton BASTIAN

Shirley Crofton BASTIAN Notice
BASTIAN Shirley Crofton Late of Tinonee

Gardens, Waratah

Formerly of

Newcastle and

Nelson Bay

Passed away

2 May 2020

In her 102nd year



Beloved wife of Charles (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Allan Morris, Bruce and Carol Bastian, Jennifer Bright. Loving grandmother of Julia Morris, James Morris and Amy Reeves, Benjamin and Sally Bastian, Matthew and Rachel Bastian, Fiona Bastian and Sam Cardwell, Sophia and Damien McIntosh, great-grandmother to Mollie, Sophie, Annika, Max, 'Huey' and Hamish.



Family and Friends are advised that a Private Service has been held.



'A long life well lived, you live on in our hearts, Sleep well '



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
