Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
12 Harris St
Wallsend
Sheila Jane STONE

Sheila Jane STONE Notice
STONE (Birnie) Sheila Jane Late of Warabrook

Formerly of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

Surrounded by Her loving Family

25th January 2020



Adored wife of Athol (dec'd), much loved mother of Ian and Janelle, and cherished friend to all who knew her.



The relatives and friends of Sheila are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held at The Chapel, 12 Harris St Wallsend, this Monday 3rd February 2020, commencing at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service to the Heart Foundation in Sheila's memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
