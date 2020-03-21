|
|
DAVEY Sharron Margaret Mary Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
18th March 2020
Aged 63 years
Dearly loved wife of Richard. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dannielle and Joshua, Rebecca and Phillip. A cherished Nan to Connor, Lachlan, Matilda and Archie. An adored sister to Jacqueline, Anthony (dec'd), Bronwyn, Jason and Kyle.
The family and friends of Sharron are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 23rd March 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020