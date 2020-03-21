Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharron DAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharron Margaret Mary DAVEY

Add a Memory
Sharron Margaret Mary DAVEY Notice
DAVEY Sharron Margaret Mary Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

18th March 2020

Aged 63 years



Dearly loved wife of Richard. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dannielle and Joshua, Rebecca and Phillip. A cherished Nan to Connor, Lachlan, Matilda and Archie. An adored sister to Jacqueline, Anthony (dec'd), Bronwyn, Jason and Kyle.



The family and friends of Sharron are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 23rd March 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharron's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -