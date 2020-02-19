|
EDWARDS (nee Hugo) Sharon Joy Passed away peacefully 16-02-2020 Aged 60 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of Greg. Loving mother to Joel, Adam, Dylon and Brittany. Much loved daughter to Kevin and Joy Hugo. A dear sister to Julie and Craig. A loved member of the Hugo and Edwards families. Family and friends of SHARON are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cessnock this FRIDAY, 21-02-2020 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Coalfields Palliative Care may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020