Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Cessnock
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon EDWARDS

Add a Memory
Sharon EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS (nee Hugo) Sharon Joy Passed away peacefully 16-02-2020 Aged 60 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of Greg. Loving mother to Joel, Adam, Dylon and Brittany. Much loved daughter to Kevin and Joy Hugo. A dear sister to Julie and Craig. A loved member of the Hugo and Edwards families. Family and friends of SHARON are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cessnock this FRIDAY, 21-02-2020 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Coalfields Palliative Care may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -