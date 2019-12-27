|
KELLY Shane Norman Camel 21st December 2019 Late of Birmingham Gardens Formerly of Mayfield Dearly loved husband of Lauraine, loving father of Craig, Scott and Grant and their partners. Proud and adored Pop of Jye and Mason. Beloved brother of Dale, Brad, Amanda and Jason. Forever in our hearts Aged 63 years Family and friends are invited to attend Shane's Funeral Service TUESDAY 31st of Dec 2019, commencing at 10am at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church 262 Sandgate Rd, Shortland.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 27, 2019