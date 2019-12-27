Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
262 Sandgate Rd
Shortland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane "Camel" KELLY

Add a Memory
Shane "Camel" KELLY Notice
KELLY Shane Norman Camel 21st December 2019 Late of Birmingham Gardens Formerly of Mayfield Dearly loved husband of Lauraine, loving father of Craig, Scott and Grant and their partners. Proud and adored Pop of Jye and Mason. Beloved brother of Dale, Brad, Amanda and Jason. Forever in our hearts Aged 63 years Family and friends are invited to attend Shane's Funeral Service TUESDAY 31st of Dec 2019, commencing at 10am at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church 262 Sandgate Rd, Shortland.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -