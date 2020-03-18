Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Swansea RSL Club
5 Bridge Street
Swansea
Serena Jane BAILEY

Serena Jane BAILEY Notice
BAILEY Serena Jane Late of Caves Beach

Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family

14th March, 2020

Aged 57 Years



Dearly loved wife of Owen. Much loved mother of Hannah. Loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Friend to many.



In keeping with Serena's wishes, family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at a wake to be held in Swansea RSL Club, 5 Bridge Street, Swansea this Sunday 22nd March, 2020 between 1pm and 4pm.



Serena has been privately cremated in accordance with her wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
