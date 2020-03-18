|
|
BAILEY Serena Jane Late of Caves Beach
Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family
14th March, 2020
Aged 57 Years
Dearly loved wife of Owen. Much loved mother of Hannah. Loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Friend to many.
In keeping with Serena's wishes, family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at a wake to be held in Swansea RSL Club, 5 Bridge Street, Swansea this Sunday 22nd March, 2020 between 1pm and 4pm.
Serena has been privately cremated in accordance with her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020