|
|
L0we
Sein Jun
10/01/1930- 18/03/2020
Late of Maroubra Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved wife of Edward Ying Chee; Much
loved father to Lorraine, Janette, Rhonda,
Hilton, Vivienne & Melissa & their partners,
10 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.
The funeral service is Wed,11am 8th April, 2020
Covid 19 restricts to Immediate family only
Tributes can be made on:
https://www.galaxyfunerals.com.au/
obituaries/Sein-Jun-Lowe/
Galaxy Funerals
02 9888 6222
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020