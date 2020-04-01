Home
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Sein Jun "Jun" Lowe


1930 - 2020
Sein Jun "Jun" Lowe Notice
L0we

Sein Jun

10/01/1930- 18/03/2020

Late of Maroubra  Aged 90 Years

Dearly loved wife of Edward Ying Chee; Much

loved father to Lorraine, Janette, Rhonda,

Hilton, Vivienne & Melissa & their partners,

10 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.

The funeral service is Wed,11am 8th April, 2020

Covid 19 restricts to Immediate family only

Tributes can be made on:

https://www.galaxyfunerals.com.au/

obituaries/Sein-Jun-Lowe/

Galaxy Funerals

02 9888 6222
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
