Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
Scott Andrew MURCHIE

Scott Andrew MURCHIE Notice
MURCHIE Scott Andrew Passed away

18th December 2019

Late of Mount Hutton

Aged 52 Years



Loving father of Amy, Blake and Haylie. Adored pop of Ashton. Much loved son of John and Carol. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Raymond 'Bro' and Joanne, Jodie 'Sis' and Terry. Cherished uncle of Samantha, Taylah, Zachary (dec) and Harry.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of SCOTT's life this FRIDAY 27th December 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 2pm.



In lieu of flowers a donation to Melanoma Research would be appreciated.

www.melanoma.org.au



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
