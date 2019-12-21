|
|
MURCHIE Scott Andrew Passed away
18th December 2019
Late of Mount Hutton
Aged 52 Years
Loving father of Amy, Blake and Haylie. Adored pop of Ashton. Much loved son of John and Carol. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Raymond 'Bro' and Joanne, Jodie 'Sis' and Terry. Cherished uncle of Samantha, Taylah, Zachary (dec) and Harry.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of SCOTT's life this FRIDAY 27th December 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 2pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation to Melanoma Research would be appreciated.
www.melanoma.org.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019