Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Warners Bay Uniting Church
342 Hillsborough Rd,
Warners Bay
SANTINO WAYNE TONELLI NB

SANTINO WAYNE TONELLI NB Notice
TONELLI NB SANTINO WAYNE (NICK)

Passed peacefully

at Home

30th December 2019

Aged 56 years



Cherished husband of Nicole. Proud father of Ethan, Caitlin and Logan. Loving son of Shirley and Roy, loved brother of Karen and Cesare and their families.





Family and friends of Santino are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in Warners Bay Uniting Church, 342 Hillsborough Rd, Warners Bay on Wednesday 8th January 2020 service commencing at 11am.



In lieu of flowers donations to the HMRI Bowel Cancer Research may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
