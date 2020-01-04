|
|
TONELLI NB SANTINO WAYNE (NICK)
Passed peacefully
at Home
30th December 2019
Aged 56 years
Cherished husband of Nicole. Proud father of Ethan, Caitlin and Logan. Loving son of Shirley and Roy, loved brother of Karen and Cesare and their families.
Family and friends of Santino are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in Warners Bay Uniting Church, 342 Hillsborough Rd, Warners Bay on Wednesday 8th January 2020 service commencing at 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the HMRI Bowel Cancer Research may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020