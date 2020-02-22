Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont (parking via Henry St.)
SANDRA MIDSON

SANDRA MIDSON Notice
MIDSON (nee Cummings) SANDRA

Late of Swansea

Passed away

19th February 2020

Aged 69 years



Dearly loved wife of Gary. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Mel, Darren and Tammy, Kylie and Neil. Loving Nanny of Bailey, Fletcher, Darby, Dean, Kobie, Andie, and Ty. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of SANDRA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Thursday 27th February 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
