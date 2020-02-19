Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
The North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park
Beresfield
Sandra Lynette ALBURY

Sandra Lynette ALBURY Notice
ALBURY (Simpson) Sandra Lynette 'Sandy'

Late of Windale

Passed Peacefully

13th February 2020

Aged 68 Years



Dearly loved wife of Mark. Loving mother of Donna, Robert, Craig, Todd, Rebecca, Kylie, Daniel. Adored Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Beloved sister.



The family and friends of Sandy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this Friday 21st February 2020 service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service in support of the Mercy Hospice, Waratah.



'Forever Loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
