|
|
WHITALL RUTH 11th May 2020
Formerly of Erringhi Hotel, Clarencetown, Hotel Wangi, and Sinclairs Motel, Belmont
Loving wife of Peter (Dec). Treasured
mother and mother-in-law of Paul (Dec) and Gail, Michael and Kerry. Much loved Nana to Kasey, Mitchell, Alex and Jack and to her 8 great grandchildren. She led a full and wonderful life and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Aged 91 Years
Her funeral service took place privately according to her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020