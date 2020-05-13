|
DUNN Ruth Josephine Late of Mercy Nursing Home Singleton Passed away 8th May 2020 Aged 87 years Dearly loved wife of Micheal (dec'd), loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Jane and Mick, Frances and Micheal, Mary, Margaret and Rita (all dec'd) Catherine and David, Peter and Nicole, Mark and Lisa. A much loved grandmother to their families, a sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Kelly and Dunn families. Family and friends are advised that under the current restrictions a private Funeral will be held. Live-stream will be available to view from 11:25am Friday 15th May on Chapmans Funerals facebook page. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020