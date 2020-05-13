Home
Services
Chapmans Funerals
118 George Street
Singleton, New South Wales 2330
6572 1089
Funeral service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Josephine DUNN

Add a Memory
Ruth Josephine DUNN Notice
DUNN Ruth Josephine Late of Mercy Nursing Home Singleton Passed away 8th May 2020 Aged 87 years Dearly loved wife of Micheal (dec'd), loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Jane and Mick, Frances and Micheal, Mary, Margaret and Rita (all dec'd) Catherine and David, Peter and Nicole, Mark and Lisa. A much loved grandmother to their families, a sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Kelly and Dunn families. Family and friends are advised that under the current restrictions a private Funeral will be held. Live-stream will be available to view from 11:25am Friday 15th May on Chapmans Funerals facebook page. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -