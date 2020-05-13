|
DUNN Ruth Josephine Late of Mercy Nursing Home Singleton Passed away 8th May 2020 Aged 87 years Dearly loved wife of Micheal (dec'd), loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Jane and Mick, Frances and Micheal, Mary (dec'd), Margaret (dec'd) and Rita (dec'd) Catherine and David, Peter and Nicole, Mark and Lisa. A much loved grandmother to their families, a sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Kelly and Dunn families. Family and friends are advised that under the current restrictions a private Funeral will be held. Live-stream will be available to view from 11:25am Friday 15th May on Chapmans Funerals facebook page. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020