|
|
De GROOT Rutgerus Johannes (JOHN) 06.3.1929 - 21.1.2020 Late of Hamilton Dearly loved husband of Margaret (Peggy). Much loved son of Nils and Hendrika (both dec.). Loved brother of Nils, Gerard, Ida, Tini and Ann (dec.), and their families. Aged 90 years John's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the David Lloyd Funerals Chapel, 200 Brunker Road, Adamstown, Wednesday (February 05, 2020) at 10:00 am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020