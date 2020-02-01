Home
David Lloyd Funerals - Adamstown
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Rutgerus Johannes (JOHN) De GROOT


1929 - 2020
De GROOT Rutgerus Johannes (JOHN) 06.3.1929 - 21.1.2020 Late of Hamilton Dearly loved husband of Margaret (Peggy). Much loved son of Nils and Hendrika (both dec.). Loved brother of Nils, Gerard, Ida, Tini and Ann (dec.), and their families. Aged 90 years John's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the David Lloyd Funerals Chapel, 200 Brunker Road, Adamstown, Wednesday (February 05, 2020) at 10:00 am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
