ROY MILTON CLARKE

ROY MILTON CLARKE Notice
CLARKE ROY MILTON 1922-2019

Late of St John's Villa

Formerly of

Warners Bay

Aged 97 Years



Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



ROY'S family respectfully advise that according to his wishes a private service has been held.



The family would like to thank the doctors who attended to his needs. The quality care and support of staff, residents and volunteers at St John's Villa was of the highest professional standard over many years. Thank you. Words cannot express the depth of our appreciation and gratitude.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
