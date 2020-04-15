|
|
WATSON Roy Clarence William Passed away peacefully
10th April 2020
Late of Merewether Heights
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved husband of Glenyse (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Chris, Peter, Julie and Arthur. Adored pop of Emma and Ange, Mark and Kirsty, Jai and Amber, Ava, and James. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rob and Glen.
Family will farewell Roy at a private service and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020