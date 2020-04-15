Home
Roy Clarence William WATSON

Roy Clarence William WATSON Notice
WATSON Roy Clarence William Passed away peacefully

10th April 2020

Late of Merewether Heights

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of Glenyse (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Chris, Peter, Julie and Arthur. Adored pop of Emma and Ange, Mark and Kirsty, Jai and Amber, Ava, and James. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rob and Glen.



Family will farewell Roy at a private service and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020
