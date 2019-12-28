|
|
ENILANE ROSEMARY VALERIE Late of Mayfield
Aged Care
Formerly of
Merewether
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved wife of Robert (dec). Much Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Frances, Susan, and Jennifer. Loving Nanna of Nicola, Grace, Lily, James, Emma-Jayne, Gabriella, William Blue and Neve Indigo. Loved great Nanna of Inca, Poppy and Hope.
Relatives and friends of Rosemary are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick Street The Junction this Friday morning 3rd January 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019