Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Kenrick Street The Junction
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY ENILANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY VALERIE ENILANE

Add a Memory
ROSEMARY VALERIE ENILANE Notice
ENILANE ROSEMARY VALERIE Late of Mayfield

Aged Care

Formerly of

Merewether

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved wife of Robert (dec). Much Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Frances, Susan, and Jennifer. Loving Nanna of Nicola, Grace, Lily, James, Emma-Jayne, Gabriella, William Blue and Neve Indigo. Loved great Nanna of Inca, Poppy and Hope.



Relatives and friends of Rosemary are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick Street The Junction this Friday morning 3rd January 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow.



Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEMARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -