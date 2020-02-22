Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit
Barton Street
Kurri Kurri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary BYRNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary BYRNE

Add a Memory
Rosemary BYRNE Notice
BYRNE Rosemary Gordenia Passed away peacefully 17-02-2020 Aged 82 years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of KEYRAN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law to KATE and PAUL, ADELLE and STEVE. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to CASEY-LEE, KRYSTLE, KERIAN, KURT, JAMIE-LEE, JAKE and JORDY and their families. A loved member of the BYRNE and BENSON families. Family and Friends of ROSEMARY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Barton Street, Kurri Kurri on FRIDAY 28/02/2020 at 11:00am followed by interment in the Kurri Kurri Catholic Cemetery. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -