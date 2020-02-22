|
BYRNE Rosemary Gordenia Passed away peacefully 17-02-2020 Aged 82 years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of KEYRAN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law to KATE and PAUL, ADELLE and STEVE. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to CASEY-LEE, KRYSTLE, KERIAN, KURT, JAMIE-LEE, JAKE and JORDY and their families. A loved member of the BYRNE and BENSON families. Family and Friends of ROSEMARY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Barton Street, Kurri Kurri on FRIDAY 28/02/2020 at 11:00am followed by interment in the Kurri Kurri Catholic Cemetery. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020