HOWARD Roselie Ada 'Rosie'
Late of Merewether
Passed away
2nd May, 2020
Aged 88 Years
Loved daughter of The Late Thomas and Bertha Kelsall. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Julie (dec'd) and John, Vicki and John. Loving nan of Melinda and Damien, Hollie and Craig, Kurt, Jasmine, Jade and Andrew, Carly and Andrew. Special great nan 'great Rosie' of Logan, Ivie, Lachie, Jett, Angus, Ellie, Blake, Rosie, and Molly.
The family and friends of Rosie are respectfully advised that her Funeral will take place privately in St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Georgetown.
For those who wish the service will be streamed live on Tuesday 12th May, 2020 at 10am; Go to pettigrew.com.au/howard-roselie/
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to Celebrate Rosie's life with her family and friends.
'Losing you is a heartache that will never go away'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020