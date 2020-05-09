Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
St. Matthew's Anglican Church
Georgetown
Resources
More Obituaries for Roselie HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roselie Ada HOWARD

Add a Memory
Roselie Ada HOWARD Notice
HOWARD Roselie Ada 'Rosie'

Late of Merewether

Passed away

2nd May, 2020

Aged 88 Years



Loved daughter of The Late Thomas and Bertha Kelsall. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Julie (dec'd) and John, Vicki and John. Loving nan of Melinda and Damien, Hollie and Craig, Kurt, Jasmine, Jade and Andrew, Carly and Andrew. Special great nan 'great Rosie' of Logan, Ivie, Lachie, Jett, Angus, Ellie, Blake, Rosie, and Molly.



The family and friends of Rosie are respectfully advised that her Funeral will take place privately in St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Georgetown.



For those who wish the service will be streamed live on Tuesday 12th May, 2020 at 10am; Go to pettigrew.com.au/howard-roselie/



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to Celebrate Rosie's life with her family and friends.



'Losing you is a heartache that will never go away'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roselie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -