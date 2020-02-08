Home
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
The Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son
Lang St.
Kurri Kurri
SWEENEY Rosa Passed away peacefully 04-02-2020 In her 94th year Late of Regis Gardens, Corlette Formerly of Shelly Beach and Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of William "Billl" (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Helen and Dennis Bartlett, and Kelvin Sweeney. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Family and friends of ROSA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in The Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this Monday, 10-02-2020 at 11:30am. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
