|
|
CREMOR Ronald Stuart Late of Charlestown
Passed peacefully
6th January 2020
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved husband of Patsy. A much loved father, father-in-law and step-father of David and Deborah, Cindy and Trevor, Richard and Rachelle, Brad and Tracey. A cherished Grandad to Samantha, Olivia, Rhiannon, Stevie Leigh, Paul, Amanda, Gilbert and Ava, and Great Grandad to Liam.
The family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Tuesday 14th January 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020