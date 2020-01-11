Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:30 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald CREMOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Stuart CREMOR

Add a Memory
Ronald Stuart CREMOR Notice
CREMOR Ronald Stuart Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

6th January 2020

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved husband of Patsy. A much loved father, father-in-law and step-father of David and Deborah, Cindy and Trevor, Richard and Rachelle, Brad and Tracey. A cherished Grandad to Samantha, Olivia, Rhiannon, Stevie Leigh, Paul, Amanda, Gilbert and Ava, and Great Grandad to Liam.



The family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Tuesday 14th January 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -