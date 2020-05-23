Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Ronald Keith HALL

Ronald Keith HALL Notice
HALL Ronald Keith 'Keith - Snow'

Late of Blacksmiths

Formerly of Lambton

Passed peacefully

22nd May, 2020

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved husband of the Late Fay Hall & long term friend of the Late Nellie Warden. Much loved father & father-in-law of Christine (dec'd) & John, Janice & Denis, Maree & John, Michael & Sharon, Trudy & Ian. Adored Pop, Great Pop & Great Great Pop.



To ensure the health & safety of family & friends at this time, Keith's service will be by invitation only.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
