Ronald John "Sam" EKERT

Ronald John "Sam" EKERT In Memoriam
Ronald John Ekert Sam 26.5.1930 - 15.01.2019 Gone is the face we loved so dear, Silent is the voice we loved to hear, Too far away for sight and speech, But not too far away for thoughts to reach, Sweet to remember him who once was here, And who, though absent, is just as dear. Sadly missed and forever in our thoughts your loving wife Peggy, daughters Julie and Leanne, Son-in-Law Craig, Bob, Grandchildren Jason and wife Stacey, Jarred and Wife Sunny, Amy and Sophie, Great Grandchildren Makayla, Zac, Peyton, Levi, Putu and Jazmen
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
