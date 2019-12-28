|
GRANT RONALD HENRY 'RON'
Aged 94 Years
of Morpeth
Dearly loved husband of the late JOAN GRANT. Much loved father and father-in-law of TONY and LORNA, STEPHEN and TRACEY, LEE and KATE, and DIANNE (dec). Loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the GRANT and SUTERS families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of RON's life at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on MONDAY, 6th January 2020 at 10am. Thence for burial at East Maitland Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020