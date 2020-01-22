Home
Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
C. R. SMYTH & SON
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald HAYWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Alfred "Ron" HAYWARD

Add a Memory
Ronald Alfred "Ron" HAYWARD Notice
HAYWARD Ronald Alfred Ron Passed away 17-1-2020 Aged 76 Years Late of Weston Beloved husband of Judy (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to Donna and Kevin, Darran, Darlien and Jason. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their families Family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, 120 Lang St., Kurri Kurri tomorrow Friday 24-01-2020 at 10:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -