HAYWARD Ronald Alfred Ron Passed away 17-1-2020 Aged 76 Years Late of Weston Beloved husband of Judy (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to Donna and Kevin, Darran, Darlien and Jason. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their families Family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, 120 Lang St., Kurri Kurri tomorrow Friday 24-01-2020 at 10:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020