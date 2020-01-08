Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont

Ron SHARROCK

Ron SHARROCK Notice
SHARROCK Ron 'Gugs'

Late of Belmont

Passed away

6th January 2020

Aged 99 years



Dearly loved husband of Peg (dec'd). Much loved father of Wayne and Narelle, Glenn and Kim. Adored grandfather of Dena, Anthony, Dane, Luke, great grandfather of Justin, Max, Kristen, great great grandfather of Chase. Loved brother of Lilly, Melva, Les, Mary and June. A dear friend to many.



The family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Monday 13th January 2020. Service commencing at 3.00pm.




Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
