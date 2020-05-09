|
MASON Rodney Lawrence "Rod" Passed away peacefully 05.05.2020 Aged 67 Years Late of Swan Bay Beloved husband of CHRIS. Loving father and father-in-law to MARK and ROSE, COREY, REBECCA and JUSTIN, MATTHEW, MELISSA and CORY. A much loved pop to 6. A dear brother to the MASON FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of ROD are respectfully advised his Private Cremation took place in accordance with his wishes. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 9 to May 14, 2020