Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
The North Chapel Newcastle Memorial Park
Beresfield
Rodney FINLAY Notice
FINLAY Rodney (Johnny Corbett)

9th January 2020.

Of Queensland

Formerly of Newcastle.

Dearly loved husband Gladys, Loving father of Rodney & Chris, Brian & Margaret, Ilma & Wayne. Loved grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Dearest brother of Jimmy, Dick, Jack, Ilma (all dec'd), Bessie and their families.

Aged 87 Years.

The relatives and friends of Rodney are invited to attend the Celebration of His Life commencing 11.00am Friday 17.1.20 The North Chapel Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
