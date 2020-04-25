|
|
NOLAN (nee Marks) Robyn Patricia Died unexpectedly
but peacefully
11th April 2020
Late of Jewells
Aged 73 Years
Wonderful wife of 30 years to Bill Nolan. Much loved daughter of Harley and Audrey (both dec'd). Loved sister to Dianne Noyen and Russell Marks. Loving mother to David and Paul Matthews. Adored grandmother to Declan and Owen, Airlie and Aiden. Bill's Robbie to Sarah Goodman, Melissa Graham and Luke Nolan, and Bill's grandchildren Ryan and Heath; Max, Eva and Gemma.
A small private service has been held.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020