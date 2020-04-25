Home
Robyn Patricia NOLAN Notice
NOLAN (nee Marks) Robyn Patricia Died unexpectedly

but peacefully

11th April 2020

Late of Jewells

Aged 73 Years



Wonderful wife of 30 years to Bill Nolan. Much loved daughter of Harley and Audrey (both dec'd). Loved sister to Dianne Noyen and Russell Marks. Loving mother to David and Paul Matthews. Adored grandmother to Declan and Owen, Airlie and Aiden. Bill's Robbie to Sarah Goodman, Melissa Graham and Luke Nolan, and Bill's grandchildren Ryan and Heath; Max, Eva and Gemma.



A small private service has been held.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
