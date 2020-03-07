Home
Lance L Boots Funerals
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4987 2101
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
The Uniting Church
Tarean Road
Karuah
View Map
Robyn Elizabeth FEENEY

Robyn Elizabeth FEENEY Notice
FEENEY Robyn Elizabeth Passed away 5.3.2020 Aged 65 years Late of Karuah Beloved partner of DEAN. Loving daughter of MARCIA & RAYMOND (dec), A dear sister of MARK (dec), KAREN (dec), DIANNE, SHAUN (dec), JAN and RAYLENE (dec). Much loved auntie, great auntie, niece and cousin of the FEENEY and RIDGEWAY Families. Relatives and Friends of ROBYN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Tarean Road, Karuah this FRIDAY 13th March, 2020 at 11.30am. Thence for interment in Karuah Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -