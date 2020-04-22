Home
Robert William SCOTT

Robert William SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Robert William 'BOB'



Late of Kurri Kurri

Masonic Village

Formerly of Rutherford



Passed away

peacefully

12th April 2020



Aged 82 years



Dearly loved husband of Diane. Loving father and father-in-law of Ian (dec), Robert and Leoni, Leanne and Paul, and Glen. Much loved grandfather of Benjamin, Mitchell, Ellie, Brittany, Damian and Alex. Proud great grandfather of Ella and Alana.



A private family service will be held on THURSDAY 23rd April 2020 with respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions.



Family and friends will be invited to attend the belated memorial service in celebration of BOB's life to be held at a date to be advised. Please phone 40286316 for details.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
