|
|
VELICH ROBERT 'BOB'
Passed peacefully
surrounded by his
loving family
20th March 2020
Aged 58 years
Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kristy and Mitch, Luke, Daniel and Chloe. Adored Poppy of Elke, Minka, Hattie, Harry and Scarlett. Loved son of Stan and Val. Loving brother of Jimmy (dec'd) and Debbie. Loved uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law and friend to many.
Family and friends of Bob are invited to attend a celebration of his wonderful life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 27th March 2020 service commencing at 10am.
'Beers Cheers and Good Years'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 25, 2020