IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT MATTHEW (BOB) BEDFORD 30.11.1932 - 31.1.2019 A loving, caring man and good friend to many, and was respected by all. We all miss him deeply and will never forget him as long as well will all live. A husband, father, father in-law, brother, and brother-in-law, granddad and great granddad. From Phylis. Robert P, David, Terry and Katherine. Our lives have been broken. P.S. In Bob's words - How would you like to be as good looking as me? Those we love Don't go away, They walk beside us Every day. Unseen, unheard, But always near. So loved, so missed, So very dear.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 31, 2020