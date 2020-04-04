Home
MAHER Robert Leonard "Bob" Passed away 28.03.2020 Aged 71 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of Colleen. Loving father and father-in-law to Cathy and Tom, Theresa and Mathew. Much loved Pop to Kimberly, Gregory, Amy, Damien and Darryl and an adored great grandfather to their families. A dear brother to Anne and Dave. Due to current gov't regulations, Robert's family and friends are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service has taken place. C.R.SMYTH &SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
