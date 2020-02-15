|
|
O'BRIEN Robert John 9th February 2020
Of Bonnells Bay, Formerly of Rathmines
Dearly loved husband of Peggy (Dec). Loving father of Maria, Anne, Robert (Dec), Cathy, Eris, Desi (Dec), Joe, Peter, Margie (Dec) & loving father-in-law, grandfather & great grandfather of their families.
Aged 94 Years
The Relatives & Friends of BOB are invited to attend the Celebration of His Life commencing 11am FRIDAY (21.2.20) at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020