Barbara King Funeral Director
7 Terrigal Street
Morisset, New South Wales 2264
4973 1513
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Ryhope
Robert John O'BRIEN

Robert John O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN Robert John 9th February 2020

Of Bonnells Bay, Formerly of Rathmines

Dearly loved husband of Peggy (Dec). Loving father of Maria, Anne, Robert (Dec), Cathy, Eris, Desi (Dec), Joe, Peter, Margie (Dec) & loving father-in-law, grandfather & great grandfather of their families.

Aged 94 Years

The Relatives & Friends of BOB are invited to attend the Celebration of His Life commencing 11am FRIDAY (21.2.20) at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
