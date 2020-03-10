Home
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
the Hunter Christian Life Centre
93 High Street
East Maitland
GODWIN ROBERT JOHN 'BOB'

Aged 75 Years

of Raymond Terrace

Passed away peacefully at the Mater Hospice on 6th March, 2020

Much loved husband of SUSAN. Cherished father of LEANNE and LINCOLN and father in law of MARK. Adored Pop to his four grandchildren and great grandchild.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to celebrate BOB's life at the Hunter Christian Life Centre,93 High Street, East Maitland on WEDNESDAY 11th March, 2020 at 11.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
