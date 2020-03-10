|
|
GODWIN ROBERT JOHN 'BOB'
Aged 75 Years
of Raymond Terrace
Passed away peacefully at the Mater Hospice on 6th March, 2020
Much loved husband of SUSAN. Cherished father of LEANNE and LINCOLN and father in law of MARK. Adored Pop to his four grandchildren and great grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to celebrate BOB's life at the Hunter Christian Life Centre,93 High Street, East Maitland on WEDNESDAY 11th March, 2020 at 11.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 10, 2020