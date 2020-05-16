Home
Robert James BLACK


1939 - 2020
BLACK Robert James Late of Shepparton

Formerly Belmont

Passed peacefully

9th May 2020

Aged 81 years



A cherished father to Vicki and Garry, and their partners Greg and Sharon. A loved husband to Norma for 36 years. A much loved stepfather to David, Wendy, Garry, Debbie and Gordon, and their partners Sharon and Mick. An adored Poppy and Poppy Bob to his 16 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.



Due to current restrictions, and for the health and safety of family and friends, a private cremation has taken place.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
