Robert HILL Notice
Hill Robert John Late of Camberwell passed away at his home 20th April 2020 aged 63 years Dearly loved husband of Kay, loving father of Kerriann, Janie, Johnny (dec) and Daniel, father-inlaw-, grandfather, great-grandfather to their families, a loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good friend. In keeping with the current restrictions a private family funeral has been held. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
