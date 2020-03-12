Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
5 Nayla Close
Charlestown
ROBERT HENRY YOUNG

ROBERT HENRY YOUNG Notice
YOUNG ROBERT HENRY

Late of Mayfield West

Passed away peacefully

10th March 2020

Aged 81 years



Dearly loved husband of Vivienne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dorris and Geof, Sonya (dec'd), Belinda and Albert, Jason and Liz. Loving Pop of Graham, Melanie, Kaileb, Kaiya and his great grandchildren Shikera, Tavi and his great great grandchild Sophia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Fay (dec'd), his twin Norman (dec'd), Noreen and fond uncle of their families.



The Family and Friends of ROBERT are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5 Nayla Close, Charlestown this Saturday 14th March 2020, Service commencing at 11.00am. An interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
