YOUNG ROBERT HENRY
Late of Mayfield West
Passed away peacefully
10th March 2020
Aged 81 years
Dearly loved husband of Vivienne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dorris and Geof, Sonya (dec'd), Belinda and Albert, Jason and Liz. Loving Pop of Graham, Melanie, Kaileb, Kaiya and his great grandchildren Shikera, Tavi and his great great grandchild Sophia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Fay (dec'd), his twin Norman (dec'd), Noreen and fond uncle of their families.
The Family and Friends of ROBERT are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5 Nayla Close, Charlestown this Saturday 14th March 2020, Service commencing at 11.00am. An interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 12, 2020