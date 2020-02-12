Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
Robert George FEAR Notice
FEAR Robert George Late of Blacksmiths

Formerly Kotara

Passed away

8th February 2020

Aged 68 years



Dearly loved husband of Sharon. A much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Kaila, Brett and Fiona. A cherished Poppy to Portia. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.



The family and friends of Robert are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Friday 14th February 2020, service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
