|
|
FEAR Robert George Late of Blacksmiths
Formerly Kotara
Passed away
8th February 2020
Aged 68 years
Dearly loved husband of Sharon. A much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Kaila, Brett and Fiona. A cherished Poppy to Portia. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
The family and friends of Robert are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Friday 14th February 2020, service commencing at 10am.
