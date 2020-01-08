Home
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John's Anglican Church
Westcott St
Cessnock
FOGG Robert Gordon "Bubsy" Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family 5-1-2020 Aged 70 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of Sandra. Loving father and father-in-law to Tina and John, Bradley, Michael and Zoe. A much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their families. A dear son-in-law to Margaret Condran. A loved member of the Fogg and Condran families. Family and friends of Robert are warmly invited to attend his funeral service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this Friday, 10-01-2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Heart Foundation may be left at the church. If possible, please wear an Hawaiian shirt. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -