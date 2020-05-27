|
CHARNOCK Robert David Passed away 21.05.2020 Aged 75 Years Late of Fingal Bay Formerly of Cessnock Beloved husband of Sue. Dear step father and step father-in-law to Brad and Heidi, Dean and Grace. Caring grandfather to Alex, Rory and Dayne. A dear brother, brother- in-law and uncle to Mervyn, Jan and family. Family and friends of Rob are respectfully advised his private Funeral took place on Monday, 25.05.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020