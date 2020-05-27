Home
Robert CHARNOCK

Robert CHARNOCK Notice
CHARNOCK Robert David Passed away 21.05.2020 Aged 75 Years Late of Fingal Bay Formerly of Cessnock Beloved husband of Sue. Dear step father and step father-in-law to Brad and Heidi, Dean and Grace. Caring grandfather to Alex, Rory and Dayne. A dear brother, brother- in-law and uncle to Mervyn, Jan and family. Family and friends of Rob are respectfully advised his private Funeral took place on Monday, 25.05.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020
