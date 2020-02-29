Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
Robert Charles HEPPLEWHITE Notice
HEPPLEWHITE (Bob) Robert Charles Late of West Wallsend

Passed peacefully

26th February 2020

Aged 79 years



Dearly loved husband of Dorothy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Debra (dec'd), David and Cheryl, Kerrie and Peter, Darren and Karen. A cherished Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd Ryhope, on Thursday 5th March 2020, service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
