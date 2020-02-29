|
|
HEPPLEWHITE (Bob) Robert Charles Late of West Wallsend
Passed peacefully
26th February 2020
Aged 79 years
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Debra (dec'd), David and Cheryl, Kerrie and Peter, Darren and Karen. A cherished Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd Ryhope, on Thursday 5th March 2020, service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020