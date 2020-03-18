|
|
BERGQUIST Robert 'Ted'
Passed peacefully at Legacy Nursing Home, Coffs Harbour.
Formerly Newcastle.
14th March, 2020
Aged 82 Years
Beloved husband of Joan. Loving father of Shawn, and Jodie. Father-in-law of Chris. Proud Pop of Tegan. Beloved brother of the Bergquist family.
The family and friends of Ted are invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday, 23rd March 2020, service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020