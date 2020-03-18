Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
Robert BERGQUIST

Robert BERGQUIST Notice
BERGQUIST Robert 'Ted'

Passed peacefully at Legacy Nursing Home, Coffs Harbour.

Formerly Newcastle.

14th March, 2020

Aged 82 Years



Beloved husband of Joan. Loving father of Shawn, and Jodie. Father-in-law of Chris. Proud Pop of Tegan. Beloved brother of the Bergquist family.



The family and friends of Ted are invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday, 23rd March 2020, service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
