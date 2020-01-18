|
|
MOWBRAY ROBERT ANTHONY Passed away
peacefully
12th January 2020
Late of Lambton
Aged 77 Years
Dearly loved husband of BARBARA (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of CRAIG and FIONA, ASHLEY and NICOLE. Loving Poppy of ALEC, ASHTON, TYLER, CAEL, and MARLY.
The relatives and friends of ROBERT are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this MONDAY 20th January 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020