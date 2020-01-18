Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MOWBRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT ANTHONY MOWBRAY

Add a Memory
ROBERT ANTHONY MOWBRAY Notice
MOWBRAY ROBERT ANTHONY Passed away

peacefully

12th January 2020

Late of Lambton

Aged 77 Years



Dearly loved husband of BARBARA (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of CRAIG and FIONA, ASHLEY and NICOLE. Loving Poppy of ALEC, ASHTON, TYLER, CAEL, and MARLY.



The relatives and friends of ROBERT are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this MONDAY 20th January 2020 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -